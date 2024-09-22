Death toll from coalmine explosion in Iran rises to 50

DOHA, September 22. /TASS/. The death toll from an explosion in a coalmine in northeastern Iran climbed to 50, and at least 20 people were injured, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

The explosion occurred due to the release of methane in one of the shafts, according to the report.

There were 69 people in the mine’s sections B and C at the time of the explosion, Tasnim said. The bodies of 20 coalminers were retrieved from block B. All 30 people working in block C were killed. Medical assistance is being provided to the injured.

Iranian PressTV television earlier pegged the death toll at 30 people, saying 17 others were injured. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered an investigation and that people responsible for the incident be brought to account.