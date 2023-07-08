Top diplomats of Turkey, US discuss Ukraine, NATO expansion by phone

ISTANBUL, July 8. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation on Saturday to discuss recent events in Ukraine and NATO expansion matters in the run-up to the NATO summit, the Turkish Foreign Minister said in a statement.

"Questions of NATO expansion, top-level meetings of the alliance in Vilnius, extension of the Syrian cross-border aid mechanism within the UN framework and the latest developments in Ukraine were discussed during the talks," the statement says.

The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.