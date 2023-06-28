Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan meet with US Secretary of State in Washington

YEREVAN, June 28. /TASS/. The meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held in Washington, according to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

"Meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia [Ararat Mirzoyan], the US Secretary of State [Antony Blinken] took place in Washington D.C. Issues of regional security & stability, normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

According to the ministry, the delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on Alma-Ata Declaration and 1975 map, as well as "withdrawal of troops from border", and "appropriately addressing rights and security issues of people of Nagorno Karabakh" were highlighted as important factors for "lasting peace in the region."