Biden calls on Stoltenberg to continue service as NATO Secretary General — report

STOCKHOLM, June 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden urged NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to stay in this office after his current term expires, Norway’s NRK reported Friday.

According to the report, the US leader explained the reason behind his insistent call by stating that now is not the time for uncertainty in the issue of who would become the new NATO leader, because the agenda includes serious problems, and a number of pressing issues still are still waiting to be resolved. In particular, he pointed out that the Ukrainian conflict has entered the decisive stage; that Sweden’s NATO membership has not yet been finalized; and serious diplomatic efforts are necessary to define the future relations between Ukraine and the North Atlantic alliance.

In addition, Biden noted that a candidacy that would be supported my the majority of member states has not been found yet, and there is less and less time left before the July NATO summit in Vilnius.