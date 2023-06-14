EU envoys fail to agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia — source

BRUSSELS, June 14. /TASS/. The European Union’s envoys have postponed the approval of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia until June 19, a European diplomatic source told TASS on Wednesday.

"The envoys managed to move forward in discussing the 11th package of sanctions, with several elements to be revised still remaining. The next discussion is to be held at the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union next week," the diplomat said.

The US newspaper Politico said earlier that Greece and Hungary blocked the latest draft of Brussels’ 11th package of sanctions against Russia, demanding that a number of companies be removed from the list of those supporting Russia's efforts to bypass Western sanctions.