Ukraine preparing fighters to destabilize situation in Belarus — security official

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said that Ukraine is preparing units of fighters to destabilize the situation in Belarus and to attempt to seize power.

"Today, Ukraine is deliberately preparing fighters to destabilize the political situation in Belarus and [working on an attempt at the] forceful seizure of power," he pointed out at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services in Minsk.

The top security official said that, "in the context of [Russia’s] special military operation in Ukraine, Belarus has already faced attempts to carry out terrorist acts [on our territory], and to illegally distribute weapons."

"[These include] the incident at the Machulishchy military air base [near Minsk], when they attempted to sabotage a military aircraft (a Russian A-50 jet - TASS), [and the incidents involving] the saboteur detained in Grodno by the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) [and] the recent detention of saboteurs on the eve of our joint holiday, Victory Day [on May 9]. I think that these are not the last facts," Volfovich said.