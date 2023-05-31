Turkey’s president-elect Erdogan to be sworn in on June 3 — source

ANKARA, May 31. /TASS/. Turkey’s president-elect Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in on June 3, while the country’s new government may take the oath on the following day, a source in Ankara has told TASS.

"The president will take oath and assume the office on Saturday. On Sunday, cabinet members are expected to be sworn in, and the new government will begin its work," he said.

Spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik said that Erdogan may announce the make-up of his new cabinet immediately after taking oath. Only three ministers from the current cabinet are expected to retain their posts - the ministers of foreign affairs, interior and defense.

On Wednesday, Erdogan will hold the last session of the current government. It is expected to begin at 15:30 Moscow time and continue for several hours.

Turkey’s highest election authority, the Supreme Election Council, published the official results of the May 14 parliamentary election on Tuesday. In accordance with the protocol, parliament members are to take the oath on June 2.

The runoff of the presidential election was held in Turkey on May 28. The Supreme Election Council declared Erdogan winner based on preliminary results. With 99.43% of ballots counted, he received 52.14% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 47.86%.