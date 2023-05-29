Erdogan states intent to create gas hub in Turkey

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterates the intention to implement the gas hub project in Turkey.

"We will strengthen Turkey’s positions as an international hub even further. Actually, Mr. Putin mentioned again [creation] of the hub in the region of Thrace in Turkey in his congratulatory message. We will do that together with them [Russia - TASS]. There will be the hub in Thrace," Erdogan said when addressing the population in the Bestepe presidential complex.

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward an idea of creating a gas hub in Turkey, where the lost volume of transit via the Nord Stream pipeline could be redirected. Turkey showed positive attitude towards this initiative and initiated the procedure of making legislative changes to provide for the legal base of hub operations. The gas trading center is planned to be created in Thrace, northwest Turkey.