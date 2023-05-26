Japan expands its anti-Russian sanctions, adding 24 individuals and 78 organizations

TOKYO, May 26. /TASS/. The government of Japan resolved to expand the country’s anti-Russian sanctions over the situation in Ukraine on Friday, blacklisting 24 individuals and 78 companies, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Among the 24 individuals, whose assets are to be frozen if found on the territory of Japan, are journalist Olga Skabeyeva, Sparta battalion commander Artyom Zhoga and Almaz-Antey Concern Director General Yan Novikov. Besides, among the blacklisted individuals are Airborne Troops commander Col. Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky and Russian Strategic Missile Troops commander Col. Gen. Sergey Karakayev.

Individual sanctions were also imposed on a number of government officials and prosecutors from the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) and the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson. However, they were added to a different list, because the Japanese government does not recognize the accession of those territories to Russia.

Among the sanctions-hit companies are Russian State Research Center SCRI Electropribor, ENICS drone manufacturer, Burevestnik Central Research Institute, Tsiklon Central Research and Development Institute, Elektronstandart, Ural Works of Civil Aviation and other enterprises.

On top of that, Japan is imposing export restrictions on 80 Russian companies, the country’s government said.

Among the sanctions-hit companies are Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon, the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry, NPO Lavochkin design bureau, Kamaz truck maker, the Skolkovo Foundation and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology. Overall, 437 Russian companies and organizations are now subject to export restrictions in the country.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that his country would also prohibit to render construction and engineering services to Russia.

Besides, the Japanese government would soon prohibit exports of a number of items that "help to boost Russia’s industrial base," but their list will be compiled later.

Japan’s anti-Russian sanctions now affect around 1,000 individuals and some 100 organizations from Russia. Besides, the country froze assets of Otkrytiye bank, Novikombank, Sovkombank, VTB bank, Rossiya bank, Promsvyazbank and VEB.RF. Apart from that, Tokyo approved a list of goods and technologies that are prohibited for export, which has around 800 entries at this point.