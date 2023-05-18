China’s special envoy explains Beijing’s stance on Ukraine to Kiev — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 18. /TASS/. Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui outlined Beijing’s position on the Ukrainian crisis during the May 16-17 visit to Kiev, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Li Hui outlined the stance of the Chinese side on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," a statement by the Chinese diplomatic agency said. It was specified that the Chinese envoy held separate meetings with Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrey Yermak and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

Additionally, the Chinese diplomat met with representatives from the Defense Ministry and Ukrainian agencies in charge of infrastructure construction and energy. He emphasized that on the matter of the Ukrainian conflict, Beijing would adhere to the four principles set forth by Chinese leader Xi Jinping: respecting sovereignty, observing the UN Charter, taking into account concerns of both sides and using peaceful methods to settle the conflict.

Li Hui vowed to provide "every possible assistance" to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.