Zelensky denies Ukraine attacked Moscow

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that Ukraine does not attack Moscow, but fights only on its own territory.

"I can repeat this message. I think it will be clear to everyone. We don't attack [Russian President Vladimir] Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory, we defend our cities and villages," he told at a joint press conference with Northern European heads of government in Helsinki on Wednesday, while commenting on a nighttime drone attack on the Kremlin.

Earlier, the Russian leader's press service said that Kiev had attempted to use drones to attack the Kremlin residence of the Russian president last night. Two drones were targeted at the Kremlin. The Russian military and special services promptly put them out of order. Putin was not harmed and kept working in accordance with his usual schedule.

The Kremlin sees this as a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the Russian president. Russia reserves the right to retaliate at the right moment and the way it finds appropriate.