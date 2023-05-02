Ukraine extends martial law, general mobilization for three months

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Martial law and general mobilization have been extended in Ukraine for 90 more days, a Ukrainian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky referred bills on the three-month extension of martial law and general mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

"The term of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine has been extended from 5:30 a.m. Moscow time on May 20, 2023 for 90 days, i.e. until August 18, 2023," Verkhovna Rada member Yarosav Zheleznyak wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, this is the seventh martial law extension voted by the Verkhovna Rada.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and general mobilization was decreed by Zelensky on February 25, 2022.