European war fatigue may help bring Ukraine to negotiating table — Chinese expert

SHANGHAI, May 2. /TASS/. Ukraine's return to the negotiating table may be facilitated by the onset of war fatigue now visible in several European countries, but everything will depend on Kiev's ability to continue fighting and further economic and military support from the West, Zhao Long, an assistant director of the Institute for Global Governance Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's decision on when and under what conditions Kiev might return to the negotiating table and how a ceasefire and peace could be achieved mainly depends on Ukraine’s own national interests and strategic assessment, especially the ability to continue military operations and the sustainability of economic and military aid from the US and Europe. At the same time, the onset of war fatigue in certain European countries and the simultaneous growth in the willingness of developing countries to promote peace are also important factors to be considered in the strategic decision-making process," the expert said.

In his opinion, the growing "war fatigue" exhibited by a number of European countries could also help advance the peace process, but this would require concerted action by many parties.

"I believe that efforts and actions by one country would hardly resolve the differences between the parties in order to establish peace and create the conditions for achieving it. As many countries as possible should join forces without delay in the name of restoring peace," he pointed out.

Speaking about the recent telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the expert noted that the position expressed by the Chinese leader showed that Beijing adhered to a consistent, unwavering policy toward Ukraine. The content of the conversation, he said, showed that the political basis for relations between the countries had not changed. The sides also confirmed their mutual respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On April 26, Xi held his first telephone conversation with Zelensky since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. The Chinese leader reiterated Beijing's readiness to facilitate a negotiation process for the sake of putting an end to the conflict. He also announced his intention to send the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to discuss the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in detail with all stakeholders. Former ambassador to Russia Li Hui will lead the Chinese delegation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.