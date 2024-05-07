Information on possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine insufficiently founded — OPCW

THE HAGUE, May 7. /TASS/. Information on the possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine at the disposal of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) lacks sufficient support, the agency said.

"Both the Russian Federation and Ukraine have accused one another and reported allegations of use of chemical weapons to the Organization," it said in a statement. "The information provided to the Organization so far by both sides, together with the information available to the Secretariat, is insufficiently substantiated," it added.

All official correspondence by the parties involved on such allegations and accusations has been made available on the OPCW public website and is regularly updated. "We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain our readiness to deploy," the organization added. It noted that it will remain in contact with the parties concerned and invite those that may have substantiated information to share it with the Secretariat. Additionally, the OPCW "will continue to provide support to Ukraine, upon its request, in the field of assistance and protection against chemical weapons" under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

The organization particularly noted the US accusing Russia of using chloropicrin and riot control agents in the conflict. The agency reiterated that in order "to conduct any activities pertaining to allegations of use of toxic chemicals as weapons," the OPCW would need to receive a formal request from the parties involved. "So far, the Secretariat has not received any such request for action," the statement stressed.

Earlier, the Russian Mission to the OPCW highlighted the fact that Russia had destroyed its stockpiles of toxic substances and accusations against it of the use of chemical weapons are groundless. The diplomatic mission noted that the US’ activity discredits the organization and aims to replace international law such as the CWC with a "rules-based order."