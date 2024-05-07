Israeli operation in West Bank takes out three bomb-making facilities

TEL AVIV, May 7./TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces reports that they have destroyed three explosives production facilities during an operation in Tulkarm in the West Bank.

Besides, Israeli forces searched over 60 buildings, finding and seizing weapons and military equipment. [They] also detained six persons, wanted for suspected involvement in terrorist activity. "The security forces eliminated an armed terrorist during a shootout," the press office added, noting that there were no reports of casualties among Israeli military during the Tulkarm operation.

The military indicated that Israeli security forces have detained some 4,000 people in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity. According to the army press office, among those detained, some 1,700 are suspected of having ties to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. The detentions are carried out during regular anti-terror raids in the Palestinian territories.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.