Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers to hold meeting in Russia — politician

YEREVAN, May 2. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is going to hold another meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, Arman Yeghoyan, chairman of the Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration and a member of the ruling Civil Contract party, said on Tuesday.

"A preliminary agreement has been reached to hold a meeting [between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers] in Moscow," he told a news briefing.

The top diplomats of the two former Soviet republics have been holding talks, with the mediation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Washington since May 1. The deputy speaker of Armenia’s parliament and special representative for normalization with Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan, is also attending the meetings.