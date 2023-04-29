UAE evacuates citizens of 16 countries from Sudan — MFA

DUBAI, April 30. /TASS/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates announced the successful evacuation of citizens of 16 countries from Sudan, where fighting continues between the army and the rapid support forces.

"A UAE evacuation plane arrived from Sudan carrying Emirati citizens and nationals of 16 countries, including vulnerable groups of the sick, children, elderly, and women, who are among the UAE's top priorities in light of clashes occurring in Sudan since the middle of this month. The UAE will host them in the country and provide all necessary services prior to their transfer to their countries," the ministry said on its website.

The UAE authorities will provide evacuated foreigners with temporary shelter. The ministry did not specify their exact number.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the country’s health ministry, more than 600 people have been killed in the country since the conflict broke out. In turn, the World Health Organization reported that the conflict had claimed about 450 lives with over 4,000 people suffering injuries.