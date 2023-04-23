EU foreign policy chief calls on parties to conflict in Sudan for immediate ceasefire

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell said on Sunday he has called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease fire and ensure safe evacuation of other countries’ nationals.

"Spoke to both General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Dagalo urging for an immediate ceasefire. Also insisted on the need to protect civilians and to guarantee safe evacuation of EU citizens," he wrote on his Twitter account.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese health ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. According to the World Health Organization, the clashes left 413 people killed and some 3,500 injured.

The Sudan Doctors Committee puts the number of victims at more than 260. According to it, more than 1,500 have been wounded and more than 20,000 have fled their homes.