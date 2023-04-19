US de-facto engages in 'nuclear proliferation' in Asia — Chinese special envoy

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The United States is de-facto engaged in nuclear proliferation in the Asian region, including due to its unlawful transfer of nuclear submarines to Australia, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming has told TASS in an interview.

"As far as Australia is concerned, the United States and the United Kingdom have unlawfully transferred submarines to Australia. In essence, this constitutes nuclear proliferation, and that is why it is a threat to stability in this region. In fact, this shows that the US is the biggest troublemaker in the sphere of peace and security," he said.

According to the Chinese official, "the United States has publicly declared its readiness to create a strategic ‘wall’ around China".

"They have put forward the Indo-Pacific strategy, pretending to promote peace and transparency, but in reality this is just an attempt to pull together small groups and formats to constrain China’s development," Liu Xiaoming said.