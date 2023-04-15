Elon Musk founds artificial intelligence company — newspaper

TASS, April 15. American entrepreneur Elon Musk has opened an artificial intelligence company called X.AI, it is registered in the state of Nevada, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.

According to its information, Musk is the sole director of the company, and its secretary is the entrepreneur's managing director, Jared Birchall.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing several sources, reported that Musk was outting together a team to launch a new AI startup that would be able to compete with OpenAI, the company that developed the ChatGPT chatbot.