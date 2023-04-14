Riots flare up in France as Constitutional Council approves pension reform

PARIS, April 14. /TASS/. Protests in a number of French cities have turned into riots and clashes with the police on Friday after the French Constitutional Council approved key provisions of the pension reform.

Around 4,000 protesters took to the streets in Paris, the BFM television channel said citing police data. Several groups gathered in front of the Paris mayor’s office. They set fire to trash bins, street furniture, bicycles. The police used tear gas.

In Rennes, aggressive demonstrators attacked a police station and set its front door on fire. Clashes with the police were reported from Nantes. Around 2,300 protesters rallied in Toulouse. Rallies are held in Dijon, Strasbourg, Marcel, and Lyon where the police used tear gas.

Earlier in the day, France’s Constitutional Council recognized as legal key provisions of the pension reform, including the retirement age increase from 62 to 64 by 2030. President Emmanuel Macron may sign the law on the reform within the next two days.