Number of protesters in Tel Aviv exceeds 100,000

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. A spontaneous protest against the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues on Monday night in Tel Aviv. The number of its participants exceeded 100,000 people, according to Israeli TV Channel 13.

The protest takes place on the Ayalon Highway, a major highway in the east of the city, which protesters blocked on Sunday late in the evening. According to the estimates of the private company Crowd Solutions, which the channel cited, there are around 105,000 people in the area with the largest concentration of protesters.

The reason for the protests, which began in Israel on the evening of March 26, was the resignation of the country's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, announced by Netanyahu. This decision was taken after Gallant, the day before, openly supported the suspension of the judicial reform promoted by the ruling coalition, which caused massive protests by the opposition.