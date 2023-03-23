New evidence in case of Ukrainian plot to attack Transnistria emerges — republic’s leader

CHISINAU, March 23. /TASS/. New evidence regarding people who were involved in the Ukrainian Security Service’s recent plot to stage a terror attack in Transnistria has emerged in the probe, Vadim Krasnoselsky, president of the unrecognized republic, said on Thursday.

"That was an attempt to attack Transnistria using terrorist means, by activating explosive devices to cause multiple deaths. At present, the criminal case is being investigated, and new people [involved in the plot] and evidence emerge," the Transnistrian leader said in at a Russian-Transnistrian meeting, according to his website.

Krasnoselsky also said he was ready to acquaint intelligence services from any country with how it went about investigating planned terrorist attacks it has thus far thwarted.

"Our salvation lies in our transparency. The investigations being conducted by us will be made known to everybody, be it the people of Transnistria, Western politicians or politicians from other countries. Let everybody know the truth about what happened," Krasnoselsky said. "We are ready to receive any foreign intelligence service and brief them on the relevant case materials or the entire range of evidence that has emerged to date," he added.

"Those politicians who deny everything, they clearly know, understand and acknowledge everything, but for the time being the status quo is beneficial to them," the Transnistrian leader underscored.

Krasnoselsky’s press service said that Thursday’s meeting was attended by Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich and the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Vitaly Tryapitsyn.

Earlier, the State Security Ministry of Transnistria said a terrorist attack that sought to target certain officials on instructions from Ukraine’s Security Service had been prevented. The republic’s prosecutor presented evidence showing that the attackers had initially targeted an OSCE delegation. When the terrorist attack did not pan out, Krasnoselsky was selected as a replacement target.