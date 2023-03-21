China, Russia set example of relations between great powers — Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. China and Russia have set an example of relations between great powers, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a state dinner hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"In the face of a changing world, time and history, China and Russia have managed to maintain strategic composure; together, we have confidently and calmly addressed the challenges of [our] time <...>. Together, we have set an example <...>, a model of relations between great powers," he said.

President Xi also noted that the bilateral relationship is developing "in the spirit of equality, support and shared prosperity." "To the happiness of our peoples, to the friendship between our peoples from generation to generation," the Chinese leader said as he raised a toast.

The Chinese leader arrived in Moscow on March 20 on a state visit that will end on March 22. On Monday, the Chinese president had an informal meeting and dinner with the Russian president. The Chinese leader invited his Russian counterpart to visit China.