LONDON, March 17. /TASS/. Irish journalist Bryan MacDonald, who was on the UK’s sanctions list on Russia for cooperation with the RT TV channel, was removed from it on Friday. Updated versions of the document, posted on the website of the kingdom's Foreign Office, no longer include his first and last name.

The ministry did not give reasons for the decision. A comment on the changes in the document only said that one of the more than 1,500 people on the blacklist had been removed.

MacDonald, who began cooperating with RT in 2014, fell under British sanctions last May 4. The document slammed him "a person involved in destabilising Ukraine." He was banned from entering the United Kingdom, and his accounts were frozen.

The justification explained that the sanctions were imposed against MacDonald for being an employee of RT, which was a subsanctioned media outlet that "obtained a benefit from or supported the Government of Russia."