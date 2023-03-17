Transnistria calls for stepping up peacekeeping operation after terror attacks

CHISINAU, March 17. /TASS/. The Transnistrian delegation to the Joint Control Commission (JCC) for governing the peacekeeping operation has spoken in favor of strengthening the joint peacekeeping forces, in which Russia’s Blue Helmets take part.

"The Transnistrian delegation to the JCC states <...> the inevitability of strengthening the peacekeeping operation on the Dniester as an effective guarantee of the physical security of the population and a factor for stability and predictability of the situation in the Security Zone and the conditions for conducting peace political negotiations," the delegation said in a statement on Friday amid an investigation into the thwarted attacks.

The Transnistrian delegates stressed "the need for strengthening security measures and border control over the movement of citizens, vehicles and cargos on the line of engagement" by the law enforcement agencies of the parties, as well as at JCC posts.

The Russian peacekeepers were introduced into the area of hostilities on July 29, 1992 in accordance with the Agreement on the Principles of the Peace Settlement of the Armed Conflict in the Transnistrian Region of the Republic of Moldova, signed on July 21, 1992 by the presidents of Russia and Moldova in the presence of the leader of Transnistria. They currently maintain peace in the Dniester security zone, along with the Blue Helmets of Moldova, Transnistria and a group of military observers from Ukraine.

Last week, the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic said it had prevented a terrorist attack against senior officials of Transnistria, as well as an OSCE delegation that visited the left bank of the Dniester. The perpetrators had been potting to set off a car bomb in the center of Tiraspol. Two suspects were reportedly detained. One has already testified. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said that the act of sabotage had been authorized and masterminded by the Security Service of Ukraine.