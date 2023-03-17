Trump demands cessation of conflict in Ukraine amid global war risks

NEW YORK, March 17. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has called for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, citing the risks of World War Three.

"Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war <...>, our objective is to immediately have a total cessation of hostilities <...>. This is the central issue. We need peace without delay," he wrote on his Truth Social on Thursday.

Earlier, Trump accused US President Joe Biden of leading humankind to a Third World War. The former US leader also said it would take him 24 hours to have what he called a disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled shortly after he won the presidency.

Last November, Trump announced a run for the 2024 presidential election. Incumbent US leader Joe Biden has signaled that he expects to be re-elected.