KIEV, January 14. /TASS/. The Kiev government has started to receive heavy military equipment from its allies, Chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak said on his Telegram channel.

"Our cooperation with our allies continues, and we have already started to receive heavy equipment - that’s all I can say," the official wrote.

According to TASS calculations, foreign countries and international organizations have provided financial aid to Kiev totaling more than $150.8 billion since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Almost a third - $48.5 billion - went to Ukrainian military needs. Thus, the total volume of Western aid to Ukraine since the start of the military operation is 2.7 times higher than its budget for 2022 ($55.5 billion). And military aid to Kiev alone already accounts for 94.9% of Russia's defense spending last year ($51.1 billion). The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union are the Kiev government’s biggest donors.