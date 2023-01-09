US Secretary of State condemns unrest in Brazilian capital

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the anti-government unrest that began on Sunday in the capital of Brazil, and called for an immediate end to it.

"We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join [Brazil’s President Lula da Silva] in urging an immediate end to these actions," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier, the President of Brazil promised to identify the vandals involved in the riots in the country's capital and punish them.

Before that the supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police in the country's capital and broke into the National Congress (Parliament) and other state institutions. The few security guards at the empty sites on Sunday were unable to rebuff the protesters who did not recognize the results of the October presidential election. According to the channel, the police used tear gas.

Socialist Lula da Silva took office as President of Brazil on January 1, defeating Bolsonaro in the second round of elections. The gap between them was 2.1 million votes. The conservative did not admit defeat, and his supporters massively took to the streets and to the garrisons of the armed forces demanding that Lula da Silva not take office. At the end of December 2022, Bolsonaro left for the United States.