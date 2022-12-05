Fragments of rocket that fell down in Moldova pose no danger - interior ministry

CHISINAU, December 5. /TASS/. Fragments of a rocket that fell down near the Moldovan city of Briceni pose no danger as they contain no explosive substances, the Moldovan interior ministry said on Monday.

"According to the results of a probe into the incident near the city of Briceni and specialized technical checks of the Bobmtech company, risks of an explosion are excluded. Bomb specialists examined the rocket hull and four other fragments found in various districts and arrived at a conclusion that they hold no explosive substances," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

However, nothing was said about who the rocket belonged to, although the Moldovan media released several photos from the site, claiming that these fragments are identical to the pieces of the Ukrainian S-300 rocket that fell down in Poland in November. Nevertheless, Moldovan officials, including President Maia Sandu, have placed responsibility for the incident eon Russia.

Rocket fragments fell down near the Moldovan settlement of Naslacea in October. Although no details of the incident were made public, a protests was expressed to the Russian ambassador to Chisinau and a Russian embassy employee was expelled from the country.