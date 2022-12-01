Armenian official confirms pilots killed in B55 plane crash were Russian nationals

YEREVAN, December 1. /TASS/. The pilots who were killed in a B55 plane crash near the Jraber settlement in Armenia’s Kotayk Province were Russian nationals, Armenian Emergencies Ministry Spokesman Aik Kostanyan told TASS on Thursday.

"The deceased pilots were Russian nationals," he said, adding that one of the pilots was born in 1979 and the other one in 1983.

According to Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee, the aircraft was heading from Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport to Russia’s southern city of Astrakhan.