Minsk to respond to foreign forces’ provocations by any means necessary — Defense Ministry

MINSK, December 1. /TASS/. Belarus will react to hostile forces’ provocations in any way it sees fit, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said after a meeting between President Alexander Lukashenko and Belarusian security officials Thursday.

"There is only one beneficiary of this entire story around our country and in global politics in general - the United States," he said. "The provocations that could happen, that we are considering how to respond to - it is, probably, somewhere within their interests for us to get involved in this."

According to Khrenin, Minsk will react to these provocations.

"But in which forms and with what means - that is our own business," the Minister said.

He noted that President Lukashenko ordered the security sector to constantly watch out for any signs that would indicate a direct preparation of an aggression against the republic. The Minister underscored that Belarus is taking the experience of Russia’s special military operation into account.

"We have introduced significant changes to combat training plans and programs for our servicemen. We have already done that, starting from the very beginning of the special operation, [and] we are introducing it into our training system," Khrenin added.

Earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced that during the new training year that started on Thursday the military would be trained according to brand new methods that had been developed with regards to modern armed conflicts.

In late November, Lukashenko said that the build-up of NATO forces on the Eastern flank under the pretext of deterring Russia and its allies, is actually just exploration of a potential war theater. Earlier, Minsk repeatedly said that NATO forces and national forces are being reinforced in Poland and the Baltics.