Pentagon chief says won’t speculate on who is responsible for Nord Stream leaks

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he was not going to speculate on who bears the responsibility for ruptures of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines.

"In terms of the attack - or the damage to the pipeline, at this point I think there's a lot of speculation. But quite frankly, until a complete investigation is done, no one will be able to really determine for certain what happened," he told reporters in Hawaii during a press conference broadcast live via the Department of Defense’s official Twitter account.

He said he had discussed the situation with his Danish counterpart on Wednesday.

"Until we get further information, or are able to do further analysis, we won’t speculate on who may have been responsible," Austin said.

Four Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks have been uncovered so far, with the most recent one being pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard.

Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen slammed the incidents as sabotage and warned that "any deliberate disruption is unacceptable [and] will lead to the strongest possible response.".