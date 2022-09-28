Ukraine deploying over 450 special operations soldiers to Zaporozhye region

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is deploying more than 450 special operations soldiers to the Zaporozhye region to try to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, reinforcement is underway. Now, more than 450 Ukrainian special operations soldiers, who have been trained in foreign camps by Western instructors, first of all from the United States, Great Britain, and Canada, are on their way to the Zaporozhye region to take part in combat operations. These people are tasked to stage acts of sabotage, terror attacks, hitting civil infrastructure," he said in an interview with RBC TV.

According to Rogov, Ukrainian troops are regularly trained to cross the Dnieper River in groups of 100-110 men. "According to the information I have, they have trained actions to seize the nuclear plant," he said.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. Ukrainian troops have been regularly shelling the Zaporozhye NPP from heavy weapons in recent time and attempted to make a landing near the dam lake. One of such attempts, according to the Russian defense ministry, was geared to seize the nuclear plant ahead of the visit by a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), led by its Director General Rafael Grossi, in early September.