BERLIN, September 28. /TASS/. The Federal Intelligence Service of Germany (BND) provides intelligence to Kiev authorities - in particular, regarding movement of Russian forces on Ukrainian territory - but with a delay of several days, according to excerpts from a Die Zeit article that Weill be published Thursday.

The newspaper cites unnamed sources. There is no official confirmation of this information, because the German government never comments on its intelligence agencies.

According to the report, the BND uses satellite images or intercepted communications as it provides this kind of aid.

"According to the information from Berlin, the information is being relayed with a delay of several days," the report says. The report points out that the information in question only covers Ukrainian, not Russian territory.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the aid request from Donbass republics. After that, the West imposed large-scale sanctions against Russia. Western states ramped up their shipments of weapons and military vehicles to Kiev, with their total cost currently being counted in billions of dollars.