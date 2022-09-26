US has plan for Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons, top diplomat says

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. The Washington administration has a plan for Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CBS News.

When asked if the administration had a plan for such a situation, he said: "We do."

"As we are doing everything we can to help the Ukrainians defend themselves, as we are doing everything we can to rally other countries to put pressure on Russia, we’re also determined that this war not expand, not get broader," Blinken added.