US to facilitate transfer of Soviet-era tanks from NATO countries to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 25. /TASS/. The United States will continue to facilitate transfer of Soviet-era tanks from NATO countries and weapons supplies to Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

"The United States at this point alone has provided more than $15 billion in weapons, and that's included air defense systems, hundreds of artillery pieces, hundreds of thousands, if not millions of rounds of artillery. And we facilitated the transfer of tanks from NATO allies who have the Soviet era tanks that the Ukrainians have trained on, we will continue to do all of that," he said.

"As President Biden made clear on Friday, nothing that Russia has done with this mobilization of troops, with the sham referenda in the occupied regions, is going to deter us from providing Ukraine with the necessary means and technologies they need to defend themselves," he said, adding that his country will "help the Ukrainians be able to take advantage of the gains they've made, and to continue to push back against the Russian forces."

According to Sullivan, "Russia still remains a dangerous foe."

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions will hold the vote on September 23-27.