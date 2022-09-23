Several polling stations in LPR close ahead of time due to shelling by Ukrainian troops

LUGANSK, September 23. /TASS/. Several polling stations in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) established for voting at the referendum on the accession to Russia had to close ahead of time because of shelling by Ukrainian troops, Yelena Kravchenko, chairperson of the republic’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Friday.

"Several polling stations closed slightly ahead of time due to security reasons. <…> It was in Alchevsk and Severodonetsk, where there were threats of shelling," she said.