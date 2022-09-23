Ukraine trying to intimidate voters in Zaporozhye area via drone attacks during referendum

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces are using drones in the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye region to intimidate people during the referendum on its accession to Russia, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the regional military-civilian administration, said on Friday.

"At seven in the morning today, before the opening of polling stations, when people were on their way to work, an explosive object was dropped from a drone. <…> An explosion was heard in the city (of Melitopol - TASS). Cars near the administration’s building were damaged. People were not hurt. <…> Obviously, it was an act of intimidation. Such methods are used not only in Melitopol, the temporary administrative center of the region, but also in Rozovka, Chernogovka, and other cities, where drones have been used to stage similar provocations," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All four regions will hold the vote from September 23-27.