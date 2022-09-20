World running risk of sliding into global-scale conflict in couple of months — Vucic

BELGRADE, September 20. /TASS/. The world is running the risk of sliding into a global-scale conflict it has nor seen since World War II in a couple of months, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

"I think that from the phase of a special military operation we are nearing a big armed conflict. The question is where are the borders and are we drifting to a big global conflict we haven’t seen since World War II in some time, probably, in a couple of months," he said in an interview with the RTS television channel.

Earlier, the Serbian president warned about the severest winter in Europe, both in economic and political terms, since 1945. After talks with the EU leaders on May 18, Vucic said he expected a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Europe in the coming winter. He did not rule out that the situation would be even worse than during World War II.