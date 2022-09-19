Two civilians killed, three wounded in Zaporozhye region in Ukraine’s HIMARS attack

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and three more were wounded in the settlement of Prishib in the Zaporozhye region, which was shelled by Ukrainian troops from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are with Russia movement, said on Monday.

"Ukrainian militants delivered a strike from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers at the settlement of Prishib. As a result of shelling, two women were killed and three more civilians were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, agricultural machinery was destroyed as a result of the strike. Apart from that, a private grain warehouse holding 100 tonnes of grain and five building of a pig farm were ruined.

"The Ukrainian side continues to terrorize the civilian population of the Zaporozhye region, shelling civilian facilities which pose no danger for it," he noted.