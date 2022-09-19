Biden confirms release of US national kept in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. The US authorities have secured the release of US national Mark Frerichs who has been held in Afghanistan since January 2020, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, we have secured the release of Mark Frerichs, and he will soon be home. Mark was taken in Afghanistan in January, 2020 and held for 31 months," he said. "Like our work to free Americans held in Burma (Myanmar - TASS), Haiti, Russia, Venezuela, and elsewhere, it is our duty to do all we can to bring our people home.

CNN said earlier that Biden had pardoned a Taliban (radical movement outlawed in Russia) member to secure Frerichs release.