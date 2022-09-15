US tightens sanctions against Russia’s defense and high-technology industries - Treasury

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. The US administration has decided to tighten sanctions on Russia’s defense and high-technology industries. This is stated in the documents, which were distributed on Thursday by the US Treasury and Commerce Departments.

The current restrictive measures are being taken jointly by the US Treasury and US Department of Commerce, as well as the US State Department.

Through the US Treasury, sanctions are imposed on 23 individuals and one organization, through the US State Department - in relation to "the defense and high-tech industries of Russia".

Washington also "imposed additional export controls to Russia and Belarus on quantum computing hardware, software, and technology, among other things".