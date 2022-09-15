U.S. bans export and re-export of quantum computing services to Russia from October 15

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. From October 15, the United States bans the export and re-export of quantum computing services to the Russian Federation. This is according to a statement released by the press service of the US Treasury on Thursday.

"Treasury is also taking additional action to cut off Russia’s access to a key service from U.S. companies," according to the statement.

The Treasury stresses that the ban is imposed on "exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States, or by a United States person, wherever located, of quantum computing services to any person located in the Russian Federation."

This prohibition will take effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on October 15, 2022, the press service says.