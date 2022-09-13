Armenia to turn to Russia for help due to escalation on border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. The Security Council of Armenia decided to turn to Russia for help to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in connection with the aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia reported this on Tuesday night.

"A decision has been made to formally appeal to the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. There will also be an appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council in connection with the aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia," the Cabinet announced.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated that at 00:05 on September 13, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened intense fire in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery, large-caliber and light small arms.