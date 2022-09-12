Hungary urges EU not to affect nuclear energy with sanctions against Russia

VIENNA, September 12. /TASS/. Hungary asked the European Commission and all EU institutions to guarantee that nuclear energy will not be affected by the sanctions imposed against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"We call on the European Commission to ensure that all Brussels institutions, all national authorities, and all banks operating in Europe comply with this provision," Szijjarto wrote on his social media pages.

He also noted that recently it was possible to boost investments in the construction of the second stage of the Paks nuclear power plant, "so that it contributes as soon as possible to the security of Hungary’s energy supply."