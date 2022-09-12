Hungarian parliament speaker calls EU loser in Ukraine conflict

VIENNA, September 12. /TASS/. Speaker of Hungary’s National Assembly (parliament) Laszlo Kover said on Sunday the European Union could be considered a loser in the Ukrainian conflict, since the bloc has been acting against its own economic interests.

Today, the European Union "is under external pressure, it is incapable of restoring peace diplomatically, and is acting contrary to its fundamental economic interests and can be considered a loser regardless of which of the sides directly involved in military operations declares itself the winter," Hungary’s MTI news agency quoted the politician as saying.

According to Kover, in the circumstances, Brussels has been "serving non-European groups of interests" which dooms the EU and its member countries to "military vulnerability, political dependence, economic and energy unviability and social disintegration."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. In response, the West began slapping ever more sweeping sanctions on Russia. Moreover, Western countries started funneling weapons and military equipment to Kiev, and the price tag for this military aid is currently estimated at tens of billions of dollars.