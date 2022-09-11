Russia, EU can still reestablish normal relations, Austria's former Foreign Minister says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Normalizing relations between Russia and the EU is possible, but it will need restoring lost confidence between Moscow and Brussels, Austria's former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said in an interview with TASS.

"First and foremost, in order to restore ties, trust must be rebuilt," she said. "I believe this is feasible. But this requires people who are genuinely interested and who are respectful of one another," Kneissl added.

At the same time, she believes that "diplomacy as a craft has already been lost."