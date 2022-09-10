Germany’s Baerbock Arrives in Kiev for second time since beginning of military operation

BERLIN, September 10. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kiev Saturday, according to a report by DPA. This is her second visit since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

According to the report, the Minister’s visit aims to show that "Germany will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes - by shipping weapons, humanitarian and financial aid."

Baerbock intends to hold negotiations with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba. The rest of her schedule is kept secret due to security concerns, DPA report says.