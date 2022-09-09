Abkhazia welcomes dual citizenship agreement as major step in relations with Russia

SUKHUM, September 9. /TASS/. Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inap Ardzinba on Friday welcomed the agreement on dual citizenship with Russia as a major step in the development of bilateral interstate relations.

Russian President on Friday instructed to sign an agreement on settling dual citizenship issues with Abkhazia.

"The signing of an agreement on settling dual citizenship issues will be a major step in the development of the Abkhazian-Russian interstate relations. Our citizens welcome it. Now, they will have a possibility to obtain Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure," Ardzinba told TASS.

Russia recognized Abkhazia’s independence in 2008 and established diplomatic relations with it. An interstate Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance was signed in the same year. In 2014, the two countries inked an interstate agreement on allied relations and strategic partnership. More than a half of Abkhazia’s population are holders of Russian passports along with Abkhazian ones. Abkhazia’s laws allow dual citizenship only with Russia.